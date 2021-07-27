Humblesmith – “Dance”

Spread the love











Talented Nigerian Artiste, Humblesmith drops a new song titled “Dance”, Produced by 5eal.

The Osinachi crooner feels it’s time for music fans to dance, this record is an amapiano with lovely vibe, Humblesmith deliver both in Igbo and English.

Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba, popularly known as Humblesmith, is a Nigerian Afrobongo recording artist who achieved recognition upon the release of his single titled “Osinachi”. The 29-year old Osinachi crooner hails from Uruala, Ide-Ato North LGA, Imo state. He was born and brought up in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The new banger is Humblesmith’s first 2021 single, a follow up to the 2020 single KOSI.

Produced by 5eal… Listen and Enjoy! – DANCE

DOWNLOAD MP3

STREAM HERE

