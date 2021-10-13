“I Haven’t Even Started Yet” – Angel Reacts Following Backlash For Linking Up With Davido

Spread the love











“Real Hot Girl” as she fondly loves to tag herself has reacted to the tons of backlash from netizens following her link up with singer, Davido.

After a video of the duo hanging out and giving major, “Anoti” vibes surfaced on social media, many criticized Davido for always been too accessible, which may be a downside for his brand.

Regardless of several displeasing comments, Angel took to her official Twitter page to let naysayers know that she is only getting started.

Y’all need to breathe. I Can’t possibly be making y’all mad every day, it’s not a good look for any of you dkm. I haven’t even started yet? Lmfaooo. Please buckle up and hold your handkerchiefs. It’s gonna be a long ride.

