“I Haven’t Even Started Yet” – Angel Reacts Following Backlash For Linking Up With Davido

Oct 13, 2021 , ,
“Real Hot Girl” as she fondly loves to tag herself has reacted to the tons of backlash from netizens following her link up with singer, Davido.

After a video of the duo hanging out and giving major, “Anoti” vibes surfaced on social media, many criticized Davido for always been too accessible, which may be a downside for his brand.

Regardless of several displeasing comments, Angel took to her official Twitter page to let naysayers know that she is only getting started.

Y’all need to breathe. I Can’t possibly be making y’all mad every day, it’s not a good look for any of you dkm. I haven’t even started yet? Lmfaooo. Please buckle up and hold your handkerchiefs. It’s gonna be a long ride.

See post:


