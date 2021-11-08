If Wizkid Wins At The 64 GRAMMYs, Would That Make Him Bigger Than ‘Fela’?

Spread the love











“After years of African artists edging closer to the center of Western pop music, Wizkid is the first African artist to truly make a major pop breakthrough in the United States and seems best poised to do so globally, too.”

Many times in the past, Music megastar, Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Big Wiz has been compared to Fela, considering his craft and style of music – Afrobeat. With the Legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti being the pioneer of Afrobeat, there have been lots of claims that Wizkid would never amount to half of who Fela ever was during his time.

This spans in the direction of Fela being not just a musician, but an activist who, through his music preached democracy over dictatorship.

Wizkid, despite being recognized by the Grammy’s for his collaboration on Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl, many, including Fela’s last born, Seun Kuti do not regard him as a Grammy winner, as he insists he was only featured on her song.

Now that Wizkid’s most recent Body of Work, “Made In Lagos” is being considered for 10 categories in the 2022 Grammy Awards slated for 31st of January 2022, this brings us to the question: If Wizkid Wins Grammy, Would That Make Him Bigger Than Fela?

Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section.

