INTRODUCING NIGERIA’S CANADIAN BASED GOSPEL SINGER, YEMISI OGUNJIMI

Meet the delectable, Surulere raised Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter based in Canada and taking the gospel ministry to yet another level.

Yemisi Ogunjimi is a singer who enjoys bringing individuals into the presence of the lord through her spirit filled, soul lifting songs.The gospel singer and mother of two started singing at the age of 13 in a FourSquare Gospel Church in Surulere, Lagos before she moved to Canada. She has collaborated with a number of foreign vocalists, songwriters and music producers in Canada. Her songs have been nominated for several awards across the globe some of which includes, the Maranatha Awards USA and the Gospel Music Association of Canada who had once nominated her album for Best Gospel Album category.

Yemisi Ogunjimi currently has 2 albums to her credit and a number of hit singles which includes: I give you peace, Great GOD, Here is my worship and many others.

She is set to drop yet another soul lifting hit single, ‘Only You’ on the 14th of August 2021. The song was written by Yemisi Ogunjimi and produced by Kolawole Bekes.

Kindly watch out for this single and as part of the release of this single, Yemisi Ogunjimi is organising a fellowship concert through her YouTube channel.

Kindly follow her for more information.

Instagram: @ogunjimioluyemisi

Facebook: facebook.com/oluyemisi Ogunjimi

YouTube: Yemisi Ogunjimi



