“It is my right to protest peacefully” – Tacha fights Wike

Media personality and entrepreneur, Tacha has fired back at Rivers State governor, Gov. Nyesom Wike for Banning #EndSARS Sars protests in the state.

As earlier reported, the governor condemned the act, urging the police and other security agents to enforce the new order. This new order didn’t go well to Nigerians especially Tacha who flew in to Port Harcourt Lagos for a peaceful demonstration against police brutality in the state.

She wrote,

“Gov. Wike IT IS MY DUTY and the DUTY of every NIGERIAN to FIGHT for our BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS! We do not deserve to be OPPRESSED!

“With all Due respect your Excellency, you are a lawyer and I believe you know better, this is a DEMOCRACY SYSTEM and Rivers State belongs to all the Daughters and Sons of the state. It is our RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY.

“Gov. Wike Sons and Daughters of RIVERS STATE STOOD THROUGH THE NIGHT TO DEFEND OUR VOTES FOR YOU! only for you to DEPRIVE US OF OUR RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST”

With all Due respect your Excellency, you are a lawyer and I believe you know better, this is a DEMOCRACY SYSTEM and Rivers State belongs to all the Daughters and Sons of the state. It is our RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #SarsMustGoNow #PhProtest https://t.co/KYHBMQZAgF — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

