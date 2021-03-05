JOB VACANCY: Mavin Records Is Hiring Artist Managers (See How To Apply)

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian record label, Mavin Records is hiring talent managers. The record labels COO Peter Tega Oghenejobo shared this on his LinkedIn profile.

Mavin is recruiting an army of passionate artist managers who will be responsible for shaping the career path of our artists in a day-to-day and long-term sense. Our managers will be the main point of contact between the artist and their wider team, whilst remaining connected to the management.

As an artist manager at Mavin, you are expected to be proactive about the development of the artist while liaising with producers and helping to drive music campaign strategies and objectives forward.

Here is what you will be doing:

● Work with the marketing team to develop and execute marketing strategies for music, film, and catalog projects. Marketing includes creating branding, strategy, timelines, and overseeing execution of radio, digital, publicity, retail, touring, tour marketing, licensing, and strategic marketing with artists.

● Negotiate contracts and fees, find and book events and venues that match the artist’s career strategy.

● May be required to advise on career decisions, publicity, and promotion, helping them on career decisions such as which record producer to work with, or which songs to perform, and managing media relations on their behalf.

● Cultivate relationships with music industry decision-makers on our talent’s behalf and must keep up to date with what’s happening.

● Assist with organizing and negotiating contracts for release and publishing, and they communicate with the press.

● Required to book interviews for promotion, assist in hiring coaches and trainers to help artists with dancing, voice, translations, and others, and perform daily bookkeeping and complete financial obligations.

● Communicate efficiently with artist/s daily, always ensuring confidentiality and discretion

● Provide support whilst touring, assisting with logistics, VISAs, budgets, etc., and always look after the artist’s best interests on the road.

● Coordinate day-to-day activities for artist/s: arranging travel requirements, producing itineraries, and managing complex schedules. Ensure the artist is on time for every shoot, session, interview, and other activities.

Who is the ideal artist manager?

Our ideal artist manager should possess.

● Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or related field

● Experience in project management is key

● Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage complex projects

● 2-4 years in a marketing role or business development/sales

● Experience in Budgeting, Negotiation, Music Licensing, and publishing is an added advantage.

● Ability to work seamlessly with Marketing, A&R, Partnership, and Legal departments.

● Must possess ninja communication skills, organizational skill and people-oriented

● Must have good knowledge of schedule management

● In-depth knowledge of music business, tour planning, and relevant industry network

Expectations of this role

● Successful media rounds

●Work with booking agents to increase the number of bookings.

● Ensure live performances are facilitated in a well-coordinated and timely manner

● Partnerships and business development.

● Professional network growth: who do you know/connect to.

To Apply:

Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] or follow this link to submit your CV.

