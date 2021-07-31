“Ke Star Remix” (ft. Davido) Vs “Yaba Buluku Remix” (ft. Burna Boy)… Which Is Hotter?

Spread the love











Amapiano meets Afrobeat

“It goes down when my G’s connect

No disconnect

I dey catch cruise forget”

Focalistic teamed up with Davido for the Remix of his 2020 Mega Hit song ‘Ke Star’, produced by Virgo Deep. This record is one of the best collaboration of 2021 and the biggest Club Banger out there.

Outstanding talent, Burna Boy as usual, is enigmatic to watch and doesn’t disappoint as he dishes his verse with sauce and swag on Yaba Buluku Remix video. Unrehearsed yet authentic and full of rhythm; without a doubt, a new dance movement has been introduced. The ambience is authentic and indigenous.

This blend of the South African Amapiano vibe with Odogwu’s Nigerian free-flowing essence, cumulates the two African regions in perfect harmony. It currently one of the top played song in the Club and at Parties.

Between “Ke Star (Remix)” featuring Davido Vs “Yaba Buluku (Remix)” featuring Burna Boy… Which record is Hotter, The one that set Mood high for turn ups?

