Spread the love











The governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was allegedly forced to abandon his convoy and enter ‘Okada’ after #Endsars protesters blocked the road.

Reports gathered that the Governor’s convoy could not move because the route was blocked by the protesters

After failed attempts to clear the road block, he allegedly resorted to the use of an ‘okada’ to continue his journey.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related