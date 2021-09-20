Daily News Joint

Ladipoe Celebrates First International Award Recognition

Sep 20, 2021 ,
Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Ladipoe took to Instagram to celebrate his first international award nomination.

Last week, the rapper landed a 2021 BET Hip-hop award nomination. He scored a nomination in the “Best International flow” category alongside other international rappers like Nasty C, Gazo, Xama, Santan, Laylow, Dave and Little Simz.

Sharing the good news with his fans and followers, Ladipoe revealed that this is his first international award nomination since his debut in 2018. He added that he is proud to represent Nigeria and can’t wait to ‘replace old narratives with a new one’.


