BREAKING: Buhari gives update on NYSC orientation camps reopening

President Mohammadu Buhari’s government on Thursday gave update as to when the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, will reopen its orientation camps across the country.

This was disclosed by Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, on Thursday.

Speaking during the task force daily briefing in Abuja, Aliyu said NYSC should ensure measure to ensure safety against COVID-19 is put in place.

He also disclosed that the government was working out measures to ensure there is no outbreak of the virus in the various orientation camps.

“For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts,” he said.

