EndSARS : Protesters shot three of our men — Lagos Police

Spread the love











The Lagos State police command has accused End Sars protesters of killing three of their men.

The police command allegedly reacted to the news of the death of two protesters who were reportedly killed during a protest in Surulere, Lagos, after the police opened fire on them .

TheCable reports that Spokesperson of the command, Muyiwa Adejobi said that three police men were shot by fully armed protesters on Monday, October 12,2020.

He said he had no information on the death of any protester but added that some persons invaded a police formation in the area and shot three members of the disbanded unit.He added that the officers were currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital .

“They are anti-kidnapping men and they were on mufti. I wouldn’t know if anyone was shot, perhaps the protesters because they are fully armed, they carry what policemen carry.

“It happened in Surulere this afternoon. They went to our anti-kidnapping office to attack policemen there. So they broke into the office by damaging some of the windows and they broke into the cell before they were repelled. I just left the station as well.”He said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related