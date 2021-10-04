Spread the love











Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed that herself and Brandy made a song that has left women in a dilemma.

According to Tiwa, her song, Somebody’s son is highly spiritual and gets you one’s soul.

She disclosed that whenever women hear the song, they don’t know whether they should cry or dance.

Tiwa Savage posted a video featuring women who were shedding tears, that are of joy and heartbreak as they watched her perform the song, with the caption; ‘This song na highly spiritual

@brandy we made a song that women all over the world will hear and they won’t know whether to dance or cry. It gets to your soul…. Sis this record, this record hmmmmmm‘.

See post below

