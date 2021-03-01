Maggy Soas To Begin Free 7 day Fashion Design & Styling Training

Spread the love











Maggy Soas has informed us of plans to kick off free online fashion design/styling training sessions for Instagram followers and interested participants.

She told us that in partnership with her brand SpiritAndSoul she has initiated arrangements to begin a series of fashion design and styling training sessions this October.

Maggy, who is the owner and founder of ‘SPIRITANDSOUL’, a contemporary women’s fashion brand based in Los Angeles, California says her plan includes holding instagram LIVE session 3 times a week, to help anyone who is passionate about fashion design or interested in styling to understand the basics and how to go about it.

She said that the pandemic and lockdown has changed the dynamics of how businesses operate and how things are done these days. Most businesses are making their operations compliant with the times and doing things online now, she reiterated.

“Since more people are at home now and more active online during this period I intend to harness and tap into that demographic by helping young people interested in pursuing a career in fashion design and styling acquire the skills that will enable them kick start their career. The online webinar will be a 7day affair starting from the 15th – 22nd October 2020 aimed at teaching the participants to fish rather than giving them fish to eat.

Maggy said there will be two sessions; one in the morning and one in the evening daily. Details will be made available on her Instagram page so interested persons will be instructed on how to participate, she said.












