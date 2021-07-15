Spread the love











BWS Lead artist Maureen, To release “NASTY” an Amapiano vibe.

“Nasty” is Maureen’s second single for the year 2021. Maureen who ended the year 2020 with a bang after the release of her first single “Mind Your Business“, Also “Dirty Wine” (Black Wall Street Anthem) With her team mates early this year 2021, intends to keep up the energy and build on the success, as she plans to consistently put out contents for her ever growing fans.

Black Wall Street record label was founded, by Big Suni and registered in USA and under Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Federal Republic of Nigeria, BWS is desirous of discovering, nurturing, promoting and managing potentially talented musical and other artistes to stardom in Nigeria and beyond.

Enjoy and Download ‘NASTY’ by Maureen and ensure you follow via all social media.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Maureen-Nasty.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Connect Via;

@suniblackwall

@iammaureen_owou

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









