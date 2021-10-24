Daily News Joint

[Mixtape] DJ Ohanz – “AfroMix”

Oct 24, 2021
Deejay Ohanz is here to get the party started with this bomb mixtape titled “Afromix”.

AFROMIX” is an exclusive fresh afrobeat classics of 2021, and DJ Ohanz have got all of your favourite current songs on it.

TRACKLIST

  1. Cheque – Rockstar
  2. Tems – Try Me
  3. BasketMouth – Your Body
  4. Zlatan – Alubarika
  5. Kizz Daniel – Flex
  6. Oxlade – Ojuju
  7. Cheque – LOML
  8. Ckay – Nwantiti
  9. Lojay – LV N ATTN
  10. Ajebo Hustlers – Body Language
  11. Troniq & Oxlade – More
  12. Blaqbones – Bling
  13. Wande Coal – Again
  14. Buju – Outside
  15. Rema – Beamer
  16. Wizkid – Ginger
  17. Jaywillz – Medicine
  18. Omah Lay – Godly
  19. Ruger – bounce
  20. Buju – Testimony
  21. Joeboy – Alcohol
  22. Omah Lay – Bebe
  23. Rema – Soundgasm
  24. Kizz Daniel – Lie
  25. Omah Lay – Understand
  26. Burna Boy – Onyeka
  27. Davido – Jowo
  28. Wande Coal – Check
  29. Wizkid – Mood
  30. Wizkid – Anoti
  31. Ajebo Hustlers – Pronto
  32. Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
  33. Ladipoe – Feeling
  34. JAE5 – Dimension
  35. Burna Boy – Question
  36. Wizkid – Essence
  37. Buju – Confident
  38. Show Dem Camp – Tycoon
  39. Wande Coal – So Mi So
  40. Bella Shmurda – Far Away
  41. AV – Big Thug Boys
  42. Fireboy – Peru
  43. Dj Neptune – Gaza
  44. Tiwa Savage – Somebody don
  45. Teni – Mosalado
  46. Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
  47. Lojay – Monalisa
  48. Zoro – Waka Waka
  49. Mayorkun – Back In Office
  50. Bella Shmurda – PND
  51. Wande Coal – Music Messiah
  52. AG – High
  53. MohBad – Feel Good
  54. Naira Marley – Drug Test
Listen and Enjoy!!!

