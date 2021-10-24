[Mixtape] DJ Ohanz – “AfroMix”

Spread the love
Deejay Ohanz is here to get the party started with this bomb mixtape titled “Afromix”.
“AFROMIX” is an exclusive fresh afrobeat classics of 2021, and DJ Ohanz have got all of your favourite current songs on it.
TRACKLIST
- Cheque – Rockstar
- Tems – Try Me
- BasketMouth – Your Body
- Zlatan – Alubarika
- Kizz Daniel – Flex
- Oxlade – Ojuju
- Cheque – LOML
- Ckay – Nwantiti
- Lojay – LV N ATTN
- Ajebo Hustlers – Body Language
- Troniq & Oxlade – More
- Blaqbones – Bling
- Wande Coal – Again
- Buju – Outside
- Rema – Beamer
- Wizkid – Ginger
- Jaywillz – Medicine
- Omah Lay – Godly
- Ruger – bounce
- Buju – Testimony
- Joeboy – Alcohol
- Omah Lay – Bebe
- Rema – Soundgasm
- Kizz Daniel – Lie
- Omah Lay – Understand
- Burna Boy – Onyeka
- Davido – Jowo
- Wande Coal – Check
- Wizkid – Mood
- Wizkid – Anoti
- Ajebo Hustlers – Pronto
- Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
- Ladipoe – Feeling
- JAE5 – Dimension
- Burna Boy – Question
- Wizkid – Essence
- Buju – Confident
- Show Dem Camp – Tycoon
- Wande Coal – So Mi So
- Bella Shmurda – Far Away
- AV – Big Thug Boys
- Fireboy – Peru
- Dj Neptune – Gaza
- Tiwa Savage – Somebody don
- Teni – Mosalado
- Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
- Lojay – Monalisa
- Zoro – Waka Waka
- Mayorkun – Back In Office
- Bella Shmurda – PND
- Wande Coal – Music Messiah
- AG – High
- MohBad – Feel Good
- Naira Marley – Drug Test
