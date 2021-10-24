[Mixtape] DJ Ohanz – “AfroMix”

Spread the love











Deejay Ohanz is here to get the party started with this bomb mixtape titled “Afromix”.

“AFROMIX” is an exclusive fresh afrobeat classics of 2021, and DJ Ohanz have got all of your favourite current songs on it.

TRACKLIST

Cheque – Rockstar Tems – Try Me BasketMouth – Your Body Zlatan – Alubarika Kizz Daniel – Flex Oxlade – Ojuju Cheque – LOML Ckay – Nwantiti Lojay – LV N ATTN Ajebo Hustlers – Body Language Troniq & Oxlade – More Blaqbones – Bling Wande Coal – Again Buju – Outside Rema – Beamer Wizkid – Ginger Jaywillz – Medicine Omah Lay – Godly Ruger – bounce Buju – Testimony Joeboy – Alcohol Omah Lay – Bebe Rema – Soundgasm Kizz Daniel – Lie Omah Lay – Understand Burna Boy – Onyeka Davido – Jowo Wande Coal – Check Wizkid – Mood Wizkid – Anoti Ajebo Hustlers – Pronto Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan Ladipoe – Feeling JAE5 – Dimension Burna Boy – Question Wizkid – Essence Buju – Confident Show Dem Camp – Tycoon Wande Coal – So Mi So Bella Shmurda – Far Away AV – Big Thug Boys Fireboy – Peru Dj Neptune – Gaza Tiwa Savage – Somebody don Teni – Mosalado Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe Lojay – Monalisa Zoro – Waka Waka Mayorkun – Back In Office Bella Shmurda – PND Wande Coal – Music Messiah AG – High MohBad – Feel Good Naira Marley – Drug Test

