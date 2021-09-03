[Mixtape] DJ StiphBami – “Beats and Juice Mix” (BJ 2021)

Fresh Out! Dj StipHBami presents a BJ2021, Beats and Juice Mix, a Love inspired mixtape.
Stiphbami is back with a fresh mixtape to tell a Love Story, The mixtape is titled BJ 2021 (Beats and Juice).
Stephen Nzurum is the MD/CEO of a marketing company, SFI Africa Brands, managing some of the biggest brands in the Nigerian space such as JanSport Nigeria, The NorthFace, Vionic and Crocs.
Dj StiphBami is known for his tremendous Mixtapes and Mash-Ups. The official Dj to NaijaVibe and founder of NaijaMp3s.com, Dj StiphBami is here to thrill you with this mixtape (Beats and Juice Mix) which is also a collection of top records from his wedding playlist.
BJ 2021 TrackList
1. Wande CoaL – Ololufe
2. King JoeL – Zombie ft Buju
3. Chiké – Roju
4. OxLade – Ojuju
5. TareeQ – Medicine
6. Blaqbonez – Bling ft Amaarae & Buju
7. Ruger – Bounce
8. Buju – Outside
9. Rema – Soundgasm
10. Omah Lay – Understand
11. Buju – Testimony
12. Kizz Daniel – Lie
13. Mani LapussH – I Confess
14. Adekunle Gold & Lucky Daye – Sinner
15. CKay – Felony
16. Ajebo Hustlers – Pronto ft Omah Lay
17. Korede Bello – Romantic ft Tiwa Savage
18. JAE5 – Dimension ft Skepta & Rema
19. WizKid – Essence ft Justin Bieber & Tems
20. LadiPoe – Feeling ft Buju
21. Olamide – Rock
22. Zinoleesky – MaPariwo
23. Mayorkun – Mapariwo (Cover)
24. FireBoy DML – Peru
25. Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
26. Peruzzi – Southy Love ft Fireboy DML
27. Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
