Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

Sep 26, 2021 ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Like the popular saying goes, God punish poverty!

Mr Eazi has shown that he is not anybody’s mate after splashing a whopping 18 million naira plus at a victoria Island club in Lagos yesterday.

As per a video that has circulated social media, via Eazi’s Instagram story, he showed off receipt from the club, which showed over 18 million naira being spent on drinks and whatnot.

The celebration appeared to have been DJ Neptune’s birthday bash with a number of celebrities in attendance.

HOT STORY  Nigerians Reacts As Elon Musk Makes Dangote's Total Net Worth In 24 Hours

This has sprung several reactions from both fans and trolls as some appear to be mad about his financial decisions. Also, some are busy binding and casting poverty, while others are praying never to go broke in their lives.

Let us know what you feel in the comment section.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Davido Shares First Picture Since Fortune’s Death

News

Oskino x IZYtunes – “Make Am”

News

Bella Shmurda Angrily Throws Mic At Crowd, Storms Off Stage At Atlanta Show

You missed

News

Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

Sep 26, 2021
News

Davido Shares First Picture Since Fortune’s Death

Sep 25, 2021
News

Oskino x IZYtunes – “Make Am”

Sep 24, 2021
News

Bella Shmurda Angrily Throws Mic At Crowd, Storms Off Stage At Atlanta Show

Sep 23, 2021