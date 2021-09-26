Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

Spread the love











Like the popular saying goes, God punish poverty!

Mr Eazi has shown that he is not anybody’s mate after splashing a whopping 18 million naira plus at a victoria Island club in Lagos yesterday.

As per a video that has circulated social media, via Eazi’s Instagram story, he showed off receipt from the club, which showed over 18 million naira being spent on drinks and whatnot.

The celebration appeared to have been DJ Neptune’s birthday bash with a number of celebrities in attendance.

This has sprung several reactions from both fans and trolls as some appear to be mad about his financial decisions. Also, some are busy binding and casting poverty, while others are praying never to go broke in their lives.

