Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News Sponsored

Mrs. O Set To Launch The Anikeade Ologe Music, Fashion & Lifestyle App

Apr 2, 2021 , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Mrs. O Set To Launch The Anikeade Ologe Music, Fashion & Lifestyle App. Dubai based music producer, fashion designer/stylist and entrepreneur Mrs. Oluwapamilerinayo Hannah Ogunba aka Mrs. O has informed of her plans to launch a music, fashion & lifestyle app in the coming months.

She revealed that the app will be a fashion, music and lifestyle app as well as a market place where both fashion enthusiasts and music lovers can subscribe to enjoy music for free, get the latest luxury collection or receive exclusive fashion tips from The ‘Anikeade Ologe’ brand.

HOT STORY  Amaechi condemns probing loans taken by Nigerian govt, says it could scare investors

Mrs. O said that the app which is currently in the beta testing but will be open to all by the end of August 2021. “There are a lot of people out there who are looking for a dedicated platform where they can access valet luxury items and/or fashion tips from the Anikeade Ologe e boutique & other luxury brands” she said.

Mrs. O said the app will be different from this other apps out there because it will incorporate not music and fashion, but also lifestyle tips so that subscribers can listen to music for free while looking at the latest fashion collection from her line and other luxury brands.

HOT STORY  ”Igbo Women Are Lazy” – Noble Igwe blows hot

She said subscribers will have access to exclusive styling and lifestyle tips and also have the opportunity to interact with other users either individually or as a group within their time zones or neighborhood. Subscribers who need help shopping will also be able to connect with personal shoppers or luxury brands in their neighborhood.

Mrs. O said subscribers will also have the chance to win luxury items from Anikeade Ologe brand as reward incentives. While those who shop on the app will be awarded badges and privileges as a way of motivating them.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

Sponsored

Mel G Ready To Launch Fit Esteem Lifestyle App

News

Crooked Colours – “No Sleep” [Audio]

Hot News

We Gave Bandits Bags Of Rice To Save Our Lives – Nigerian Customs (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

News Sponsored

Mrs. O Set To Launch The Anikeade Ologe Music, Fashion & Lifestyle App

Apr 2, 2021
Sponsored

Mel G Ready To Launch Fit Esteem Lifestyle App

Mar 22, 2021
Entertainment Hot

E Choke! Singer Davido And Drake Link Up (See Video)

Mar 13, 2021
Album Music

Ruger – “Pandemic EP” [Full EP]

Mar 12, 2021