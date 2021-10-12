Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

Naira Marley Reveals The Female Bestie That Sends Him Nude Pictures

Oct 12, 2021 ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Marlian president, Naira Marley is sharing details about his relationship with his female bestie #twoinonesidechick

The Soapy singer took to his Instagram story to reveal how his bestie always seek his permission before sending nude pictures to her boyfriend.

According to him, if he doesn’t approve of the photos, she won’t send it to her man. He added that this is just to prove to the world how close they are.

HOT STORY  Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ Becomes The No.1 Most Shazamed Song In The World

We don’t know what’s going with Naira Marley, but it appears he was intoxicated when he shared this information on Instagram.

See Naira Marley’s post below;


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Ghana Music Award UK || Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ Emerges Winner Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year

News

Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works

News

SEX TAPE SAGA: Actress; Sonia Ogiri Attacks Tiwa Savage, Says She’s Highly Disappointed

You missed

News

Naira Marley Reveals The Female Bestie That Sends Him Nude Pictures

Oct 12, 2021
VIDEOS

[Video] Deankelly – “Ginika”

Oct 11, 2021
News

Ghana Music Award UK || Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ Emerges Winner Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year

Oct 10, 2021
News

Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works

Oct 9, 2021