Naira Marley Reveals The Female Bestie That Sends Him Nude Pictures

Marlian president, Naira Marley is sharing details about his relationship with his female bestie #twoinonesidechick

The Soapy singer took to his Instagram story to reveal how his bestie always seek his permission before sending nude pictures to her boyfriend.

According to him, if he doesn’t approve of the photos, she won’t send it to her man. He added that this is just to prove to the world how close they are.

We don’t know what’s going with Naira Marley, but it appears he was intoxicated when he shared this information on Instagram.

See Naira Marley’s post below;

