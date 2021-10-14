Nasty C Recounts Drawing Lil Wayne’s Tattoos On His Own Face In Primary School || See Video

Spread the love











Nasty C makes a surprising revelation about Lil Wayne and his famous tattoos.

The South-African rapper recently participated in a virtual “The Check-In” interview from his home in Johannesburg with DJ D-Mil.

While speaking with DJ D-Mil, Nasty was asked who he rates higher between Lil Wayne and Drake to which he answered with Lil Wayne. He also said he believes Drizzy would not even fight the answer to that question.

The South African rapper did not fail to revealed he used to draw Lil Wayne’s face tattoos on his own face back when he was in primary school,

