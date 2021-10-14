Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

Nasty C Recounts Drawing Lil Wayne’s Tattoos On His Own Face In Primary School || See Video

Oct 14, 2021 , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nasty C makes a surprising revelation about Lil Wayne and his famous tattoos.

The South-African rapper recently participated in a virtual “The Check-In” interview from his home in Johannesburg with DJ D-Mil.

While speaking with DJ D-Mil, Nasty was asked who he rates higher between Lil Wayne and Drake to which he answered with Lil Wayne. He also said he believes Drizzy would not even fight the answer to that question.

The South African rapper did not fail to revealed he used to draw Lil Wayne’s face tattoos on his own face back when he was in primary school,

HOT STORY  COVID-19: 'It is Just Abracadabra, No Health Worker has Received Life Insurance – Nurses Cry Out

See Video:


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

“I Haven’t Even Started Yet” – Angel Reacts Following Backlash For Linking Up With Davido

News

Naira Marley Reveals The Female Bestie That Sends Him Nude Pictures

News

Ghana Music Award UK || Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ Emerges Winner Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year

You missed

News

Nasty C Recounts Drawing Lil Wayne’s Tattoos On His Own Face In Primary School || See Video

Oct 14, 2021
News

“I Haven’t Even Started Yet” – Angel Reacts Following Backlash For Linking Up With Davido

Oct 13, 2021
News

Naira Marley Reveals The Female Bestie That Sends Him Nude Pictures

Oct 12, 2021
VIDEOS

[Video] Deankelly – “Ginika”

Oct 11, 2021