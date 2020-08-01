NDDC, EFCC: There have been abuse of trust – Buhari Cries Out

Spread the love











President Muhammadu Buhari says that his trust towards some of the people in his administration has been abused

Buhari spoke on Friday in Abuja after a Sallah service.

The President was responding to a question from press men about the recent corruption allegations arising from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“There has been an abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration,” Buhari said

The question was about how he felt about the recent developments.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money; but we have introduced TSA, Treasury Single Account, where all the money are taken.

“I said assets should be sold and the money put into TSA so the money can be identified at any level. And I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriate public funds.”

