NDDC: Orji Kalu debunks being named in contract scandal, replies Akpabio

Former governor of Abia State and ths Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, denies taking lobbying any Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Orji Kalu while reacting to a letter written by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, where he reportedly mentioned ex-Governors Emmanuel Uduaghan, James Ibori, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as those who benefited from the NDDC contracts, said earned the contracts.

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala, Kalu made it clear that the issues at stake in the NDDC has nothing to do with projects carried out, but missing funds.

“Between 2016 and 2018, during my tour to several communities, leaders and welfare unions pleaded for urgent intervention on some dilapidated roads. I wrote to the NDDC informing the body of the conditions of these roads and the need for their attention since Abia is an NDDC state.

“The NDDC in their consideration which I am very grateful to, awarded the roads to companies that duly tendered for the projects and not myself. Whatever link I have with the projects is because it was considered due to my intervention,” part of the statement read

Kalu added that, “The contractors have completed and delivered these roads a long time ago, except Abam-Atani road which I learnt from the contractors was slowed down due to rain, but still ongoing.”

