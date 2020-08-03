NDDC: Orji Kalu, Uduaghan, James Ibori in contract scandal says Akpabio

Spread the love











Minister of Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio calls out two former governors of Delta State, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, and a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu as ex Governors linked to various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

One of the projects linked to James Ibori, a former Delta State Governor, was the emergency repairs of Onoghove community road from Ajanesan to Western Delta University at a cost of N485.7m.

Uduaghan, also a former Governor of Delta State, was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.

Five projects were linked to Kalu, who was simply identified in the document as OUK-Kalu (the project source).

The emergency repairs on road projects linked to Kalu are in Abia State and the costs ranged from N517m to N560m.

The details are Emergency repairs of Ezere-Acha-Ndiokoukwu Road (N517.9m) and repairs of Amaubiri-Eluama-Uru Ring Road, Lokpaukwu, Umuchieze (N560m).

(Daily Post)

