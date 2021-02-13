Nigerian Government Unleash Heavily Armed Men To Stop #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protest (See Photos)

Spread the love











Towards the end of last year, the Nigerian Army unlocked their arms claiming several Nigerian protesters and getting others injured.

On the night of 20 October 2020, at about 6:50 p.m, members of the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State, Nigeria. Amnesty International stated that at least 12 protesters were killed during the shooting, however it is said the number is definitely higher.

Today, Nigerian government and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent heavily armed men to Lekki Toll Gate to forcefully stop the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest. The protest scheduled to hold today February 13, 2021 was planned to be against the reopening of the toll gate.

The tollgate has not been operational since October 20 when armed soldiers opened fire at peaceful protesters gathered at the toll plaza.

See videos and pictures of the current state of the toll gate.

