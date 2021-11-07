Nigerians React After These Tiwa Savage’s New Boat Photos Surfaced Online

Tiwa Savage Is Here Serving Us New Vacation Photos.

Africa’s Bad Girl, Tiwa who is in the vacation mood shared lovely photos of her boat cruise session in Qatar via her instagram page. The singer flew to Qatar earlier in the week for a Fashion show with Naomi Campbell.

After she shared these lovely photos, some Nigerians went to her comment section to back memories of her leaked sex tape. A user with the name ‘richielenderboss’ said; This place be like where you dey before una later go do that thing, may the lord protect your thing this time.

See crazy comment below