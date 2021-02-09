Daily News Joint

Nigerians Reacts As FG Plans To Replace BVN With NIN

Feb 9, 2021
The Federal Government has said arrangements are underway to replace the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, made this known on Monday, shortly after a tour of telecoms operators and NIN licensees in Abuja.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed on the on-going NIN registrations across the country.

Pantami, also said he briefed the National Economic Sustainability Committee headed by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the imperative of replacing BVN with NIN.

Pantami argued that while BVN was only for account holders with various banks, NINs are for all Nigerians irrespective of their status.

See Reactions From Nigerians


