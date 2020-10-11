Spread the love











Nigerian rapper, Dremo says no one will be going to work on Monday if the Buhari led administration doesn’t put an end to SARS.

The DMW recording artist, Dremo has been part of the celebrities joining all Nigerian youths to cry for the ban of the corrupt anti-robbery squad FSARS and the total reformation of the Nigerian police.

The artist in his recent tweet against police brutality said,

“No one is going to work on Monday if they don’t end sars before Tuesday!!”.

No one is going to work on Monday if they don’t end sars before Tuesday!! — DREMO 🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) October 11, 2020

