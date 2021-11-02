OKKRRR! Cardi B To Host 2021 American Music Awards

Spread the love











The “Money” rapper has scored herself a huge one as she has just been bounced as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards.

On Tuesday, 2nd of November the 29-year-old rapper was announced as the host of the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards, producers MRC Live and Alternative and ABC confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited, Cardi said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!

The American Music Awards announced, We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!

Similarly, Cardi B has won 5 American Music Awards and performed on the telecast in the course of her career, it is only fair that she gets a chance to shoot the show.

