Olamide x Eskeez – “Loose It”

Sep 9, 2021 , , , , ,
Olamide Eskeez Loose It

Olamide joins force with rising music producer, Eskeez for the delivery of this dope freestyle with the tag “Loose It”.

Eskeez hits rapper Olamide with a banging Afro-Reggae and dancehall beat, which made Baddo loose it!

Yo! eskeez killed the rhythm and burst it… The fast rising producer was on Olamide’s last project – UY Scuti, which is the legend 11th studio album. Eskeez produced the tracks; ‘Jailer’ and ‘Julie’

JAILER is a carribean-infused Jamaican joint that sees Olamide putting together a masterpiece alongside Jaywilz.

Julie samples a little of Gyptian & Nickiminaj’s 2010 global smash hit Hold Yuh, so you already know Julie is a certified love story.

Today the producer not only produced by also feature on the new Olamide’s record. Loose It will make you cool off and loosen up for some fun. It will also get you on the dance floor and definitely make you shake/ whine your waist.

Quotable Lyrics

Loose it, loose it baby
Whine your body, don’t be lazy
Wine and Whisky no be same thing
Omo shey you go take if i give you the Banana?

Girl your body captivating
Gat my something activated
You don dey blow my germinating
Everything you dey do, be marinate me

LISTEN & ENJOY!


