Oskino x IZYtunes – “Make Am”

Sep 24, 2021 , , , ,
Make Am” is an afropop rap song expressing and confessing the ultimate goal of being rich and wealthy without following the trend of living a fake life.

The song is a major collaboration between IZYtunes and Oskino, the afropop song was produced, mixed and mastered by IZYtunes.

Oskino popularly known as Oskinobadoo, the founder and CEO of WAHALADEM ENTERTAINMENT, is an AfroRap Artist from Delta State. The talented artiste, who started his Career in 2016 has a lot of music singles to his Name. He dropped his first Studio Album February 19th, 2021.

IZYtunes is a Singer, producer, mixing and mastering engineer from Delta State. He Started his Music career officially in 2014 as a Music producer.

Listen to their latest joint titled “MAKE AM” below

Follow on IG- @izytunes_official @oskino_badoo
And FB- @izytunes @oskino


