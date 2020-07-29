Patoranking – “Abule” (Video Snippet)

Spread the love











Nigerian Dancehall and Reggae artist, Patoranking shares the video snippet of his incoming tune tagged “Abule”.

The new song produced by Telz is set to surface at exactly 8:30PM Nigerian time. Patoranking who is on his way to his third studio album “THREE” took to twitter to share the video snippet of “Abule” off the album.

See Video Snippet;

