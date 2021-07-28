PituHills – “Les Kor Bet”

Spread the love











PituHills may be enjoying critical acclaim aplenty for his latest singles, ‘Shigege,’ ‘Bob Marley’ and the cover to DJ Tarico’s smash hit single, ‘Yaba Buluku,’ but that doesn’t mean the energetic performer is resting on his laurels.

While fans continue to get acquainted with the said singles, the self-acclaimed ‘Omo Iya Jumoke’ and his producer, Shocker, are staging quite the takeover with this new jam they call ‘Les Kor Bet‘ — an infectious amapiano-inspired record that will sure get your body busy.

What are you waiting for? Listen to the newest effort from the Disco Boy Entertainment act.

