Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

PituHills – “Les Kor Bet”

Jul 28, 2021 , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

PituHills may be enjoying critical acclaim aplenty for his latest singles, ‘Shigege,’ ‘Bob Marley’ and the cover to DJ Tarico’s smash hit single, ‘Yaba Buluku,’ but that doesn’t mean the energetic performer is resting on his laurels.

While fans continue to get acquainted with the said singles, the self-acclaimed ‘Omo Iya Jumoke’ and his producer, Shocker, are staging quite the takeover with this new jam they call ‘Les Kor Bet‘ — an infectious amapiano-inspired record that will sure get your body busy.

HOT STORY  Please End the Lockdown in Kano – Gov. Ganduje begs Buhari

What are you waiting for? Listen to the newest effort from the Disco Boy Entertainment act.

DOWNLOAD, LISTEN & SHARE

DOWNLOAD MP3

STREAM ‘Les Kor Bet’ HERE

CONNECT WITH ARTISTE ON SOCIAL:

Twitter/Instagram: @iamPituHills 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Humblesmith – “Dance”

News

Desbee Mayana – “Ransom” ft. Oritse Femi

News

Streetbuttyboi – “Baddest”

You missed

News

PituHills – “Les Kor Bet”

Jul 28, 2021
News

Humblesmith – “Dance”

Jul 27, 2021
News

Desbee Mayana – “Ransom” ft. Oritse Femi

Jul 26, 2021
World

Saucee – “World”

Jul 26, 2021