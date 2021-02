Spread the love











Popular Nigerian senator and Nollywood actor, Senator Dino Melaye compose and performs a song making jest and laughing at Yoruba people. The song also makes jest of popular Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho.

Dino has always been singing, making jokes, and attacking President Mohommadu Buhari on social media. Amidst the recent issues between Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba community, and Fulani herdsmen, Dino Melaye composes a song for Sunday Igboho and Yoruba people.

