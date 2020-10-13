End SARS: “Allow protesters to express themselves” – Okowa warns Delta State Police

Spread the love











Ifeanyi Okowa the executive governor of Delta State has issued an order to the police command allow protesters express themselves.

The Governor made this known in a tweet via his Twitter account on Tuesday while reacting to the ongoing nationwide protest against police brutality.

The Governor said “Peaceful protests are a necessary part of the democratic process and the citizens have the right to express their grievances.”

“As young people across Delta State continue to express their legitimate grievances in this manner, I ask that they remain calm and law-abiding at all times.

“I also request that the Police allow them to express themselves and refrain from using brute force in responding to these protests.

I also request that the Police allow them to express themselves and refrain from using brute force in responding to these protests. — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) October 13, 2020



“Going forward, we shall continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to reform the Nigeria Police Force in a manner that makes it more professional, disciplined, and accountable to the people,” he said.

Related