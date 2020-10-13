END SARS: Sen. Bukola Saraki condemns the extra-judicial killings of protesters

Spread the love











Nigeria’s forme senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki has condemned the extra-judicial killings of protesters.

The fight against police brutality in Nigeria has claimed so many lives as the Nigerian police is repeatedly opening fire on unarmed protesters. The President of the 8th senate, Senator Bukola Saraki says It is heartbreaking to see protesters getting killed.

In his recent tweet, he said,

“It is heartbreaking to see unarmed protested demanding for better policing be victims of harassment, illegal detention and extra-judicial killings in the manner we have seen over the last few days.

“The government has a responsibility to de-escalate this situation and must act fast in the interest of all.”

The government has a responsibility to de-escalate this situation and must act fast in the interest of all.#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 13, 2020

Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related