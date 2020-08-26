“I Did Not Send Anyone To Threaten The Journalist” – Fani-Kayode reveals

Spread the love











Former Nigerian minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has withdrawn his verbal attacks on a Journalist in Calabar reassuring Nigerians that his words meant no Physical harm.

The former minister who verbaly attacked a Daily Trust reporter in calabar has issued out an apology via his social media account assuring Nigerians that he never sent anyone to threaten the journalist nor do that himself.

Femi Fani-Kayode said,

“I met with my advisors & I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar. I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool & using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so. I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him.

He also pleaded for forgiveness alleging that he has put the matter behind him and moved on.

Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof. I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended & worked with journalists & fought for the right of freedom of expression. I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks. I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to another state today!”

