NUJ condems Fani-Kayode’s attack on reporter says it’s “gangster-like”

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned the verbal attack by Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation a reporter with Daily Trust Newspaper, Charles Eyo.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Fani-Kayode issues some abusive words on a reporter during a press briefing for asking him what he termed “insulting question.”

His verbal attack on the journalist was termed “gangster-like” by NUJ.

Reacting, NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, in a statement, stressed that the reporter only asked “a simple question” and Fani-Kayode’s comment was uncalled for.

He said: “For him to have embarked on an assessment of projects in some states, even though we are yet to be told under what platform, he is doing so, it is proper for the media to hold him to account for his actions and decisions.”

Isiguzo said Fani-Kayode’s reaction to the question was against “simple decorum and civility” and, therefore, “unacceptable, dishonourable and reprehensible.”

He demanded a retraction from him.

“By delving into politics and holding political office, Fani Kayode is very conversant with the watchdog role of the media.

“We are more shocked that the same Kayode who had in recent times, used his social media handles to call leaders to account is at the same time attacking a journalist for a simple demand for him to unmask those behind his nationwide tour.

“He had already visited six states. This is indeed, terribly disappointing.

“By denigrating the journalist, Fani Kayode has exposed himself the more as an intolerant and unstable person who will not want his activities closely scrutinised by the media.”

