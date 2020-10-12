Sanwo-Olu begs citizens to take a break from protests tomorrow

Spread the love











Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu reveals he needs the protests to be paused in order to take tangible steps.

According to the governor, his meeting with the Lagos CP will be happening tomorrow and all arrested protesters will be released. He also urged the citizens to take a break from protests tomorrow and give him a chance to take tangible steps.

In his recent tweet, he said,

“I am meeting with the Lagos CP. Protesters will be released and broader issues will be addressed in my meeting with the President tomorrow. Let us take a break from protests tomorrow and give us a chance to take tangible next steps.”

