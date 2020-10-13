END SARS Local Politics

“SARS can never be my friend. I can never support SARS” – Gov Wike

By Chief Editor
“SARS can never be my friend. I can never support SARS” – Gov Wike
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Few hours after ordering a ban on End Sars protests, Rivers State governor, Wike says he has never been a supporter of the violent police unit.

The END SARS movement is a call against police brutality which have lingered for days as the Federal government delays in implementing the demands of the youth.

Rivers State governor, Gov. Nyesom Wike on his response to the protesters who stormed his government house claimed he has never been in support SARS.

Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  I Have not had Anything Sexual with Orezi – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: