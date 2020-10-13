Spread the love











Few hours after ordering a ban on End Sars protests, Rivers State governor, Wike says he has never been a supporter of the violent police unit.

The END SARS movement is a call against police brutality which have lingered for days as the Federal government delays in implementing the demands of the youth.

Rivers State governor, Gov. Nyesom Wike on his response to the protesters who stormed his government house claimed he has never been in support SARS.

“SARS can never be my friend. I can never support SARS” Gov Wike The fear of United youths of Nigeria, is the new beginning of Wisdom.

😂😂

Port Harcourt, you did your thing!

🏆❤️💪🏿#PortHarcourtProtest #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #SARSMUSTENDNOW pic.twitter.com/uXTurtsHXg — WizkidtheGreatest 🐐 (@WizkidtheLegend) October 13, 2020

Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related