President Buhari Sends Condolence Message To King Sunny Ade’s Family

President Muhammadu Buhari relayed condolences message to the family of King Sunny Ade over the passing of Hon. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

The Adegeye family in a press statement announced that the wife of the Juju Musician, Hon. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye passed on yesterday. The cause of her death is not yet known, however, Vanguard reports that her death could have been as a result of cancer which she had battled for a long time before her death.

President Buhari via a statement posted on a Facebook page of his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted that the ex-lawmaker lived an exemplary life and will be missed dearly.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade over the passing of his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, who was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly.

The President condoles with the Lagos State Government, House of Assembly members, her friends, and political associates, urging trust in God at the very difficult time.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will comfort her husband, family, and loved ones while granting her soul eternal rest”.

