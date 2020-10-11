“Redeploying is not enough. We need transparent inquiries into their activities and prosecution” – Lawyer

Spread the love











A member of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Randolph Boma Fibbs says that the redeployment SARS Operatives isn’t enough.

Boma called on the Federal government to ensure the activities of all law enforcement agencies are transparent. He wrote,

“Redeploying is not enough. We need transparent inquiries into their activities and prosecution. SARS Is just but one unit. The courts are filled with fundamental rights enforcement cases against other units like X-squad, IGP Monitoring unit etc. #EndSARS #ReformTheNigerianPolice. “

Redeploying is not enough. We need transparent inquiries into their activities and prosecution. SARS Is just but one unit. The courts are filled with fundamental rights enforcement cases against other units like X-squad, IGP Monitoring unit etc. #EndSARS #ReformTheNigerianPolice — Randolph Boma Fibbs (@BomzyFibbs) October 11, 2020

Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related