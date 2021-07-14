Rudeboy Shares The Title Of His Debut Album, Reveals Official Tracklist & Release Date

Spread the love











One half of P-Square, Paul Okoye popularly as Rudeboy has unveiled the official Tracklist of his forthcoming debut album and also the project’s title.

Rudeboy and his brother, Mr P (Peter P-square) both went their separate way in 2017 after series of fights concerning family, music business and percentage. The Big African music duo has since then being performing as a solo artiste.

The Reason With Me crooner has recorded a number of Hits and his all set to drop his debut album ahead of the 5 year as a solo artiste celebration. Rudeboy who has been hinting fans about this forthcoming project took to his official Instagram on the 13th of July, 2021 to share unveil the debut album Title and Tracklist.

Rudeboy’s debut album is titled “RudyKillUs” and it’s coming with 12 new tracks with no feature (Guest Artiste). The talented singer also shared that the album will drop August 5th, 2021.

