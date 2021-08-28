Rudeboy Warns Nigerians To Mind Their Business Amid His Divorce

Spread the love











Paul Okoye, widely known as Rudeboy has sent a stern warning to Nigerians to mind their business.

In an exclusive interview with media personality, Do2tun, Paul stated that it is disturbing seeing people say whatever they want about his family. According to him, his family problem is nobody’s business and the Okoye family deserves peace. He said people have refused to let him breathe after the news hit the net.

Speaking on the negative comments surrounding his marriage, he confessed that nasty comments and advice from clueless people were annoying. He made it clear that they should back off and let him deal with his family issues in peace.

Though he didn’t confirm the divorce or when it will be finalized, Rudeboy said they are adults who are capable of making their own decisions. He also revealed that he is a family man and he would have preferred if someone -Anita- had zipped up about their private affairs.

“Like I always tell people, it is so unfortunate that family problem which I think is nobody’s business to know, but it’s so unfortunate that Psquare has to pay the price for it. One thing I promise myself not to do, let the Okoye family just have the peace that I think they are having now. I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know, whatever happened is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore, okay. I am a family man and sometimes when I see issues and it goes to the media, I will be like I wish one person can just zip it. Do you know why? People will get tired but you see when you talk, you know. So, for me, it’s like I think we’ve rested for more and we are the highest, even ‘Boys II men no reach that level.”

