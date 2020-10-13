SARSMUSTEND: Gov. Sanwo-Olu Joins Protest in Lagos state

Spread the love











Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday joined End Sars protesters in Lagos state to demand for an end to police brutality in the state.

The governor who revealed he was on a trip to Abuja for a meeting to President Mohammad Buhari says he has gotten the five point demands and will submit it to the president.

“We are also immediately setting up a trust fund to compensate the families of police brutality in Lagos state even though no amount of money can reduce their pain.

“The trust fund will be supervised by a team appointed transparently by members of the public”.

“I understand a lot of youths have been battered and maimed by the people who are supposed to protect you. I understand you all are feeling the pain of brutality, which is why you have been taking to streets to express your disappointment. Your voice has been heard loudly and actions have been taken from the highest office in the land to address your grievances. It is time for us to move forward and engage further on your demand.

He also urged all the victims of police harrasments, extortments and brutality to step forward with their cases to ensure the prosecution of the SARS Operatives involved.

“There is a five-point demand which you have submitted to us today. You demanded the release of all protesters arrested on Monday. All of them have been released unconditionally. You demanded we set up a meeting that will lead to the process of getting justice and compensation for the victims of SARS brutality. I have instructed the Ministry of Youth and Social Development to set up a panel of inquiry ASAP that will get justice for the victims.

“We request that any citizen who has had a fatal encounter with SARS in Lagos to come forward and bring their cases to the panel. We will get justice for them. I have also set up a trust fund for the compensation of all victims of SARS brutality. For those who have died, we will be reaching out to their families. We request you (the protesters) to appoint your representatives into the panel and the Trust Fund for transparency.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related