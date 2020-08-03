Shoprite’s exit will help local supermarkets in Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Spread the love











Former Kaduna State Central Senator, Shehu Sani, reacting to the planned exit of South African retail grocery store Shoprite from Nigeria says it will help local supermarkets.

Sani said Shoprite’s exit from Nigeria would help local supermarket in the country to grow.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker wrote: “If Shoprite wants to stay, they can stay; if they want to go, they can go; it will help local supermarkets to grow.”

Shoprite Holdings Limited, a South African company with hundreds of outlets in Nigeria, had said it may discontinue its operations in Nigeria.

