Simi Almost Fainted After Meeting J.Cole

Spread the love











Nigerian songstress, Simi is literally over the moon at the moment.

The Joromi singer took to her IG account to share the interesting and romantic, yes romantic story of meeting J Cole. Simi in her post revealed that she almost passed out after she met her celebrity crush, J.Cole.

As seen in the video, Adekunle Gold was opportune to have linked up with the American rapper, J.Cole at a bar. He knows how much of a fangirl his lovely wife is and decided to facetime to meet her celebrity crush. When Simi picked up, she saw J. Cole and almost passed out.

For the first 10 seconds, she was speechless and couldn’t converse like a normal ‘fan’. Sharing the video, Simi congratulated herself for being coherent for about 12% of their conversation.

She also thanked her darling husband for the surprise and hoped she has finally convinced us why “AG baby is her baby”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









