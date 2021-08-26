Speed Darlington Cries Out After Being Held Against His Will At The Airport

Spread the love











It’s safe to say Speed darlington’s village people are after him.

This afternoon, the singer lamented about the fact that he was told to go on 7 days quarantine, minutes after returning from Turkey.

According to Speedy, himself and 5 passengers are being held against their will. He said that they are to be taken to an unknown location for isolation.

Speed Darlington also revealed that his COVID test came out negative, but the officials at airport are insisting on the 7 days quarantine.

This news is coming hours after Speed Darlington confronted airport officials for attending to people who jumped the queue.

According to him, they’ve been waiting for two hours, but the officials ignored them and attended to those who jumped the queue.

