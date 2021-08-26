Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

Speed Darlington Cries Out After Being Held Against His Will At The Airport

Aug 26, 2021 ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

It’s safe to say Speed darlington’s village people are after him.

This afternoon, the singer lamented about the fact that he was told to go on 7 days quarantine, minutes after returning from Turkey.

According to Speedy, himself and 5 passengers are being held against their will. He said that they are to be taken to an unknown location for isolation.

Speed Darlington also revealed that his COVID test came out negative, but the officials at airport are insisting on the 7 days quarantine.

HOT STORY  Kanye West Directly Addresses Drake: “You Will Never Recover”

This news is coming hours after Speed Darlington confronted airport officials for attending to people who jumped the queue.

According to him, they’ve been waiting for two hours, but the officials ignored them and attended to those who jumped the queue.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Saweetie And Quavo Rumored To Be Getting Back Together

News

If You Finally Get A One on One Meeting With Wizkid, What Would You Request For?

News

Kanye West Directly Addresses Drake: “You Will Never Recover”

You missed

News

Speed Darlington Cries Out After Being Held Against His Will At The Airport

Aug 26, 2021
News

Saweetie And Quavo Rumored To Be Getting Back Together

Aug 24, 2021
News

If You Finally Get A One on One Meeting With Wizkid, What Would You Request For?

Aug 23, 2021
News

Kanye West Directly Addresses Drake: “You Will Never Recover”

Aug 22, 2021