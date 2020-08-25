Barcelona board set to terminate Luis Suarez’s contract (See Why)

Spread the love











Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez, has been told that his contract with the club will be terminated one year early.

Suarez has been told he has no future at the Nou Camp, as the club begins a massive clear out this summer.

According to RAC1, the Uruguay international has been told he has played his last game for the team.

New manager, Ronald Koeman, also told Suarez that he can leave in a phone conversation on Monday.

Suarez, 33, who is currently on holiday, was informed of the decision in a ‘brief conversation’ between the two.

His contract, worth £290,000 per week in wages, doesn’t expire until June 30, 2021 and there is an option on that to extend it by another year.

