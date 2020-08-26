Spread the love











Chelsea have signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal.

The England international, Ben Chilwell has been Chelsea’s favourite for the summer. The blues today announced signing the 23 year left wingback from Leicester for £50 million.

‘I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club and the manager played a massive part in me signing here,’ said Chilwell.

‘I think every player wants to play for a huge club in their career and I’m no different, but talking to Frank before I signed really made up my mind that I wanted to come and play here.

‘He installed a lot of confidence in me, he told me about the system he wants to play, how I’d fit into that and he just seemed a really good guy that you could talk to about anything. It’s important to have that relationship and trust with a manager and he’s also very keen on young players being given a chance.

‘We’ve seen that over the past season under Frank, he does play the younger players if they are good enough and just from speaking to him, I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

‘He told me about the system and of course I watched and played against Chelsea over the season, so I know what I’m coming into. I think the way the gaffer sets his teams up is just perfect for me and suits my game perfectly. I just can’t wait to get started and hopefully there are many great years to come.’

