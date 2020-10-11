Chelsea Players, Tomori, Abraham and Reece James Support #ENDSARS

Spread the love











Premier players and England internationals, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all lent their voice to support Nigerians in their fight against police brutality.

Tammy and Tomori issued their tweets yesterday in support of Nigeria’s fight against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) allegedly involved in police brutality and murder. Reece James joined them today via his twitter handle to cancel police brutality.

