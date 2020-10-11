END SARS Sports TRENDING

Chelsea Players, Tomori, Abraham and Reece James Support #ENDSARS

By Chief Editor
Chelsea Players, Tomori, Abraham and Reece James Support #ENDSARS
Premier players and England internationals, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all lent their voice to support Nigerians in their fight against police brutality.

Tammy and Tomori issued their tweets yesterday in support of Nigeria’s fight against the Federal  Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) allegedly involved in police brutality and murder. Reece James joined them today via his twitter handle to cancel police brutality.

 

 


